Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 55,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,828. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

