Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Downgraded to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$3.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight Capital restated a neutral rating and set a C$2.75 price target (up from C$2.40) on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a hold rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,215,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,798. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The company has a market cap of C$153.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$0.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

