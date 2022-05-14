Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$1.40 Price Target at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.40 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark lowered Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.92.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.99. 5,215,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.