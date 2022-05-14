Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

XBC stock traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,215,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$0.96 and a 1 year high of C$5.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

