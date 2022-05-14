Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight Capital currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a hold rating and a C$3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a sector perform spec overwgt rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

Shares of XBC stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.99. 5,215,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,798. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$0.96 and a 12-month high of C$5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$153.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

