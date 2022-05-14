Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Overweight at National Bank Financial

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.92.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of XBC opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.