Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

XNCR opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Xencor has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xencor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $34,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Xencor by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth $12,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $6,267,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

