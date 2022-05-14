Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Paul R. Edick Buys 100,000 Shares

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) insider Paul R. Edick bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,508,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,289.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 97.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 476.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XERS shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xeris Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

