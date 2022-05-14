Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

XPOF opened at $14.37 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10.

XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

