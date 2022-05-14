Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

About Yellow Pages (Get Rating)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

