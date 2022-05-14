Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) PT Raised to C$15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Yellow Pages (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of YLWDF stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Yellow Pages has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.
