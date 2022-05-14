Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

