Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $68.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

