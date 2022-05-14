Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. AXT posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

AXTI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. AXT has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AXT by 98.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of AXT by 27.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth $200,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 17.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 212,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth $141,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

