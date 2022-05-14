Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

