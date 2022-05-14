Zacks: Analysts Expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Axos Financial stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

