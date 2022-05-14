Zacks: Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.38. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

CXW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

