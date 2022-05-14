Zacks: Analysts Expect Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globalstar.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

