Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.58). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 194.23%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.39.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

