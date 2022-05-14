Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.11). Mesa Air Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 263.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MESA. Raymond James lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,794,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 241,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.72. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $11.57.

About Mesa Air Group (Get Rating)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.