Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ALDX opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

