Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.31). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 160,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,250. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $85.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.54. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

