Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGCP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $3,350,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 2,442,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

