Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.43. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,768,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,154. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

