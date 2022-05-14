Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NovaGold Resources.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NG stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a current ratio of 68.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -42.38 and a beta of 0.76.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.