Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 173.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $660.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

