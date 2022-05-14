Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Teradyne reported earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

