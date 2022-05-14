Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.34. 4,400,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,908. The firm has a market cap of $422.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,238 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vaxart by 41.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 281.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 114,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

