Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) to Hold

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.60. Exicure has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33.

Exicure ( NASDAQ:XCUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exicure by 48.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Exicure by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Exicure by 898.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure (Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.