Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Sell

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. UBS Group cut their price target on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Zalando to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Zalando stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.49. Zalando has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

