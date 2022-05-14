Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Buy

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WSR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

WSR stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $590.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 4.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Alan Jones bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $59,687.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

