Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xylem (NYSE:XYL) to Hold

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $89.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xylem’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9%, while revenues beat the same by 3.7%. The company is well-poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure in the quarters ahead. Further, the company's effective pricing actions and shareholder-friendly policies raise its appeal. For 2022, the company anticipates total revenues of $5.25-$5.35 billion, with organic sales growth of 4-6%. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.40-$2.70, reflecting changes of (3.5%)-8% from the previous year. Supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips) are expected to continue affecting 2022 results, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. In the past six months, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

XYL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

XYL opened at $83.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.87. Xylem has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

