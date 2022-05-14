Zacks Investment Research Upgrades YETI (NYSE:YETI) to Buy

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.24.

YETI traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that YETI will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,549,000 after buying an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

