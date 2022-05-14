Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to “Hold”

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yum Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line lagged the consensus mark after beating the same in the trailing 10 quarters. The company delivered same-store sales growth of 3%. Continued focus on off-premise channels, strategic investments in digital technology and refranchising efforts bode well. It has implemented various digital features in mobile and online platforms across all brand segments to enhance the guest experience. It continues to innovate core menus to attract customers. However, the suspension of operations in Russia is likely to hurt the company. This, along with a rise in net costs and expenses and high debt levels, remain concerns.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on YUM. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $108.54 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

