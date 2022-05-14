Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other Zendesk news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total value of $346,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,433 shares of company stock worth $9,969,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $102.15 on Friday. Zendesk has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $153.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

