Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

ZNTL stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.72. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $30,188.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,830 in the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

