Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.68. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.72.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $235,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $5,854,830 in the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

