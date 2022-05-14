Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 168,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.
Zhongchao Company Profile (Get Rating)
