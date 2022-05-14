Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the April 15th total of 168,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ZCMD stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Zhongchao has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

