ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

ZTE stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZTE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.77.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

