Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

ZUO stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,069 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $161,939.47. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,187 shares in the company, valued at $573,305.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares in the company, valued at $378,279.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,875,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,572,000 after acquiring an additional 400,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

