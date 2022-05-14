Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Price Target Increased to CHF 550 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 530 to CHF 550 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Citigroup raised shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

ZURVY stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 209,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,039. The company has a current ratio of 20.75, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.08%.

About Zurich Insurance Group (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.