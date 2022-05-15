$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regis’ earnings. Regis reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 101.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regis will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regis.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 165.45% and a negative net margin of 24.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGS opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.60. Regis has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the third quarter worth $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Regis by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Regis by 49.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

