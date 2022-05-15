-$0.02 EPS Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Marchex also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

MCHX opened at $2.24 on Friday. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.