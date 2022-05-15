-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.04). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 0.92. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,813,000 after acquiring an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,825,000 after acquiring an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,654,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

