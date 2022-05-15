$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. TechnipFMC posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.