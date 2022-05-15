-$0.06 EPS Expected for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,739,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,194 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 42.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 438,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 130,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 98,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTGN opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.93. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

