$0.10 EPS Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Nokia Oyj posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Nokia Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,720,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $52,361,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $35,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,335,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,391,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

