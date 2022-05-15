$0.16 EPS Expected for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.78%.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.