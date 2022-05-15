$0.24 EPS Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Dana had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 45.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after buying an additional 1,516,687 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dana by 52.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Dana by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dana during the fourth quarter valued at $1,834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dana has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

