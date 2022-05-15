-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Context Therapeutics.
CNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
CNTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 103,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.87.
About Context Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Context Therapeutics (CNTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.