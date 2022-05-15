-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Context Therapeutics.

CNTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Context Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTX. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.45. 103,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $10.87.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a selective potent antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as ovarian, uterine (endometrial), and breast cancers.

