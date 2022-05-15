-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GOL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.