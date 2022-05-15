-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.23). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings per share of ($1.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter worth $968,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth $1,507,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 292.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 78,130 shares during the period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.